US Bancorp DE Sells 953 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

