US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. US Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $18,820,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. US Foods has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

