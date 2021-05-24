V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE:VFC opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

