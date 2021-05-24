V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,345 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

