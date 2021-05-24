Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $451.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.51 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

