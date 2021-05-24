Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.