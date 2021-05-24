Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

