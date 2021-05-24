Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

