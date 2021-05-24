Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $580.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.