Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

