VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $39.51. 326,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,536,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.