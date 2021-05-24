Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

