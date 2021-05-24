Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.10. 150,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.