Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

