Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,449 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $648,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.54. 254,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average of $354.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

