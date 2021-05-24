Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.38. 163,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

