VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0901

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $2.03 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

