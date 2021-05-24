Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

