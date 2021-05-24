Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.