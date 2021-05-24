Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 18,605 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,938. The company has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

