Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 11,966 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $126,001.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,669.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 176,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,938. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

