Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verbund has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $17.12 on Friday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.