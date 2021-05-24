Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $36.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $166.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,553. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.