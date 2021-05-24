Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.20.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,087,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.