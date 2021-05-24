Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

