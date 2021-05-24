Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $4.11 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.52 or 0.06081607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.79 or 0.01650130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00430427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00145224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00633692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00435252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007104 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,148,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

