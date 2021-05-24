Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Lumentum worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.35 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

