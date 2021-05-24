Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.66% of The Marcus worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

