Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,269 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,296 shares of company stock worth $2,284,428. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.