Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,592 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.