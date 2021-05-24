Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,434 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

