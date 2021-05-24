Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,756 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Wabash National worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $834.58 million, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

