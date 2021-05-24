Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,480 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Ladder Capital worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 727,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $688,927. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

