Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.75. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.