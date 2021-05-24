Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $229.57. The company had a trading volume of 103,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

