Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

