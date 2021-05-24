Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of VTRU opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.74 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

