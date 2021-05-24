VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
VMW stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in VMware by 29.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
