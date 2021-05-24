VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in VMware by 29.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.