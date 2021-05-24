Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

