Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.