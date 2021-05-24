WD Rutherford LLC Acquires New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 594.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. 40,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,164. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

