WD Rutherford LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 134.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.61. 74,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

