WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.44. 64,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

