WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $41.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,265.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,126. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

