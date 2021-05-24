WD Rutherford LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $112.49. 162,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

