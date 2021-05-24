Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

