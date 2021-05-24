Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of PPLT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,918. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78.

