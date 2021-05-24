Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGE Energy (MGEE)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/18/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/3/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/25/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MGEE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,925. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

