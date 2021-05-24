Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deliveroo (ROO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deliveroo (LON: ROO) recently:

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Deliveroo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

LON ROO opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Monday. Deliveroo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.47.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

