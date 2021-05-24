Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

Weibo stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 17,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.